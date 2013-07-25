FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shuweihat 2 launches USD825m 2036 senior secured notes at 6%
#Credit Markets
July 25, 2013 / 1:01 PM / 4 years ago

Shuweihat 2 launches USD825m 2036 senior secured notes at 6%

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi’s Shuweihat 2 (S2), an independent power and water plant, has launched a USD825m 2036 senior secured bond at 6%, according to a lead.

The final terms are at the tight end of revised guidance of 6%-6.125%. On Tuesday, S2 set initial price thoughts of 6.25% area.

The maturity date is August 31, 2036, and the weighted average life is 21 years with 10 semi-annual repayments starting on February 2032.

The 144a/Reg S notes are rated A3 by Moody’s and A- by Standard & Poor‘s. Pricing is expected later Thursday.

Citigroup, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered are the lead managers.

Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sudip Roy

