April 2, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 5 years ago

UAE signs $1.89 bln EPC with Hyundai, $515 mln with Petrofac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, April 2 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Marine Operating Company (ADMA-OPCO) has signed a $1.89 billion engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Korea’s Hyundai, and one for $515 million with Petrofac International, the UAE oil company said on Tuesday.

The two contracts are for the Satah Al-Razboot (SARB) Full Field Development Project to boost oil production in the United Arab Emirates.

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Company (HDEC) was awarded an onshore package, while Petrofac was awarded an offshore part of the project, ADMA-OPCO said in a statement.

