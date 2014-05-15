FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE says no plans for more financial aid to Egypt for now
#Financials
May 15, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

UAE says no plans for more financial aid to Egypt for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ finance minister said on Thursday the country, a major supporter of Egypt since the army removed former president Mohamed Mursi from power, had no plan for additional financial aid to Egypt for now.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is also the deputy ruler of Dubai, told reporters: “We are talking about support (for Egypt).” Asked whether there were plans for more financial aid, he said: “No plans for now.”

The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have poured in billions of dollars in cash and oil products to support the Egyptian economy since Mursi’s removal in July last year. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by John Stonestreet)

