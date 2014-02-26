FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's First Gulf Bank expects double-digit profit, revenue growth
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 26, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

UAE's First Gulf Bank expects double-digit profit, revenue growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - First Gulf Bank, the second-largest lender in the United Arab Emirates, expects profit and revenue growth in the low double digits in 2014, chief executive Andre Sayegh said on Wednesday.

“We see a lot of growth - low double-digit growth is sustainable in assets, loans, deposits, revenues and profits. We are well-positioned to achieve that,” he told reporters after the bank’s annual general meeting.

He also said FGB aimed to reach 18 percent return on equity in the medium term. The ratio was 15.7 percent last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

FGB, majority-owned by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, made a net profit of 1.37 billion dirhams ($373 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, up 19 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Writing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.