FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's ADNOC takes control of Emarat pump stations
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 28, 2012 / 2:41 PM / 5 years ago

UAE's ADNOC takes control of Emarat pump stations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 28 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (ADNOC) distribution arm will take over 74 fuel stations run by fuel retailer Emarat in every emirate in the UAE except for Dubai, state news agency WAM said on Monday.

The move by ADNOC Distribution comes as three of the country’s four fuel retailers - Dubai government-owned Emirates National Oil Co (ENOC), Emirates Petroleum Products Co and federally owned Emarat - grapple with years losses due to government fuel price caps and higher gasoline prices.

The fourth fuel retailer is ADNOC, whose large crude oil fields allow it to keep its petrol stations going even with fuel prices set at less than 50 U.S. cents a liter.

Emarat’s payment problems contributed to fuel shortages in the poorer northern emirates last year. (Reporting by Daniel Fineren)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.