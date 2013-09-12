FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global oil demand risks downside from emerging economies slowdown, U.S. - UAE energy min
September 12, 2013 / 2:26 AM / 4 years ago

Global oil demand risks downside from emerging economies slowdown, U.S. - UAE energy min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Global oil demand could see downside risks while economic growth in emerging markets and Europe slows and the United States imports less oil, a senior industry official said on Thursday.

“We see the downside risks to the outlook (for oil demand) from slower economic growth in key emerging markets, weakness in Europe, the collapse in demand for oil imports from the U.S.,” United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said at an industry event. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho and Amran Abocar; Writing by Florence Tan; Editing by Paul Tait)

