FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi scraps 5 pct rent rise cap - Exec Council
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 22, 2013 / 9:12 AM / 4 years ago

Abu Dhabi scraps 5 pct rent rise cap - Exec Council

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi has decided to scrap a 5 percent cap on annual rent increases, the emirate’s top decision making body said, opening up a property sector where many are paying below current market rents.

The Abu Dhabi Executive Council issued a decision to cancel the extension of the annual 5 percent rent increase rate as of November 10, the official news agency WAM reported late Thursday.

The United Arab Emirates capital slapped a 5 percent cap on annual rent hikes in January 2008 after surging demand drove rents higher and inflation with them.

“Many are paying rents under-the-market rates, so in some cases rents may go up. But with more supply now and competition it is laid more open to market forces,” said Matthew Green, head of research at property services firm CB Richard Ellis.

Prime residential rents for new leases in Abu Dhabi were flat in the second quarter of this year after growing 8 percent in the first quarter, whereas secondary residential rents continued to fall, according to property consultants Jones Lang LaSalle.

Demand growth driven by government spending and regulations to reduce commuting from Dubai has been partially offset by continued additions to supply, Jones Lang said.

Last year, Abu Dhabi pressed public sector employees who reside outside the emirate to relocate within its borders, a policy which analysts said aimed to address heavy oversupply in its real estate market. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.