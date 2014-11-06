FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Airlines in talks to buy new narrow-body planes -Bloomberg
November 6, 2014 / 1:45 AM / 3 years ago

United Airlines in talks to buy new narrow-body planes -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chicago-based United Airlines is in talks with Embraer SA and Bombardier Inc to buy new narrow-body planes, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The discussions involve the largest models in Embraer’s updated E-Jets family and Bombardier’s smallest CSeries, according to Bloomberg.

United is not giving details regarding its fleet strategy, which includes assessing new and used planes, Bloomberg reported citing a spokeswoman for parent United Continental Holdings Inc .

The company is talking to all the manufacturers, Bloomberg reported citing Megan McCarthy, a spokeswoman for United Continental Holdings.

United Airlines, Embraer and Bombardier could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bangalore)

