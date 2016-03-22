FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Activist investors ask United Airlines to change chairman before shareholder vote
March 22, 2016 / 10:11 PM / a year ago

Activist investors ask United Airlines to change chairman before shareholder vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - The two hedge funds that have launched a boardroom fight with United Continental Holdings Inc on Tuesday called on the airline to immediately appoint one of its two new board members as chairman, according to a regulatory filing.

The funds asked that either James Whitehurst, former chief operating officer of Delta Air Lines Inc, or Robert Milton, former CEO of Air Canada, be appointed chairman before shareholders vote on a slate of six other directors that the funds proposed two weeks ago, the filing said.

The funds, PAR Capital Management Inc and Altimeter Capital Management LP, had called United’s board “underqualified” because it lacked what they considered experienced airline executives until the No.3 U.S. carrier appointed Whitehurst and Milton on March 7. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Washington, editing by G Crosse)

