United to buy 40 Boeing jets in blow to Bombardier CSeries
January 21, 2016 / 12:58 PM / 2 years ago

United to buy 40 Boeing jets in blow to Bombardier CSeries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - United Airlines said on Thursday it will buy 40 single-aisle jets from Boeing Co in a blow to smaller rival Bombardier Inc, which has sought a major customer to give momentum to its CSeries jet after years of delays and cash problems.

United, the second largest U.S. airline by capacity, said the Boeing 737-700 aircraft will enter its fleet beginning in mid-2017, for flights it currently contracts to regional partners.

Reuters reported last week that Boeing appeared well placed to snatch at least part of a deal for 30 small jets from United, worth around $2 billion at list prices. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

