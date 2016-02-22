FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United orders 25 more Boeing 737 worth $2 bln -sources
February 22, 2016 / 7:46 PM / 2 years ago

United orders 25 more Boeing 737 worth $2 bln -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Boeing Co has won an order for 25 current-generation Boeing 737 aircraft from United Continental Holdings, beating rivals including Canada’s Bombardier for the second time in a month, two industry sources said.

The deal, which is said to involve the 126-seat 737-700 model, would be worth just over $2 billion at list prices.

Boeing and United Continental both declined to comment.

The follow-on deal with Boeing, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, comes weeks after United agreed to buy 40 Boeing 737-700 jets.

Bombardier said last week it was in new talks with United after winning an order from Air Canada for its CSeries jet. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Jeffrey Dastin, editing by David Evans)

