United orders 25 more Boeing 737 worth $2 bln -sources

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Boeing Co has won an order for 25 current-generation Boeing 737 aircraft from United Continental Holdings, beating rivals including Canada’s Bombardier for the second time in a month, two industry sources said.

The deal, which is said to involve the 126-seat 737-700 model, would be worth just over $2 billion at list prices.

Boeing and United Continental both declined to comment.

The follow-on deal with Boeing, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, comes weeks after United agreed to buy 40 Boeing 737-700 jets.

Bombardier said last week it was in new talks with United after winning an order from Air Canada for its CSeries jet.