FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United Airlines to cut some transatlantic flights in winter
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2015 / 10:50 PM / 2 years ago

United Airlines to cut some transatlantic flights in winter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc said Friday that it plans to cut certain transatlantic flights after the peak summer travel season ends as the strong U.S. dollar weighs on international demand.

The Chicago-based carrier said in the statement that it plans to halt service to Stockholm and Oslo from its Newark, New Jersey hub between Sept. 5 and May 4, 2016.

It also expects to suspend one of its two daily flights between Newark and Paris from Oct. 25 through March 2016, but use a larger aircraft, the Boeing Co 777-200, than it currently does on the flight that remains. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.