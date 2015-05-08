United Airlines to cut some transatlantic flights in winter

May 8 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc said Friday that it plans to cut certain transatlantic flights after the peak summer travel season ends as the strong U.S. dollar weighs on international demand.

The Chicago-based carrier said in the statement that it plans to halt service to Stockholm and Oslo from its Newark, New Jersey hub between Sept. 5 and May 4, 2016.

It also expects to suspend one of its two daily flights between Newark and Paris from Oct. 25 through March 2016, but use a larger aircraft, the Boeing Co 777-200, than it currently does on the flight that remains. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York)