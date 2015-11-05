FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Airlines CEO to return in early 2016 after medical recovery
#Market News
November 5, 2015

United Airlines CEO to return in early 2016 after medical recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc Chief Executive Oscar Munoz will return to the job in the first quarter of 2016, he said Thursday in a statement three weeks after suffering a heart attack.

The news ends uncertainty about who will run United, the second largest U.S. airline by capacity. The company had earlier appointed General Counsel Brett Hart as acting CEO and said its board had been preparing for “all potential outcomes” resulting from Munoz’s hospitalization on Oct. 15.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Diane Craft

