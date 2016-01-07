FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United Air, doctors say CEO recovering well after heart transplant
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2016 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

United Air, doctors say CEO recovering well after heart transplant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc said in a statement on Thursday that its Chief Executive Oscar Munoz is recovering well after a heart transplant that raised concerns about how long the second-largest U.S. airline might be without its top executive.

Munoz, 57, has been on medical leave since suffering a heart attack in October. United said on Wednesday that his previously expected first-quarter return may be delayed until the beginning of the second quarter.

Brett Hart, the carrier’s general counsel, has run the airline in the interim.

“The patient’s early course has been excellent, and the transplanted heart is functioning very well,” Duc Pham, director of the Northwestern Medicine Heart Transplant Program, said in the statement. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.