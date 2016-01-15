United Continental CEO says recovering well after heart transplant

Jan 15 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc Chief Executive Oscar Munoz said on Friday he was recovering well after a heart transplant last week.

“I feel great, and it won’t be long before we are working side by side again. Until that time, I expect to participate in key meetings and be involved in strategic planning,” Munoz said in a letter addressed to employees.

The heart transplant had raised concerns about how long the second-largest U.S. airline by capacity might be without its top executive. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)