United Continental CEO says recovering well after heart transplant
January 15, 2016 / 7:43 PM / 2 years ago

United Continental CEO says recovering well after heart transplant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc Chief Executive Oscar Munoz said on Friday he was recovering well after a heart transplant last week.

“I feel great, and it won’t be long before we are working side by side again. Until that time, I expect to participate in key meetings and be involved in strategic planning,” Munoz said in a letter addressed to employees.

The heart transplant had raised concerns about how long the second-largest U.S. airline by capacity might be without its top executive. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

