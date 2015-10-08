United Airlines raises profit margin forecast for 3rd quarter

Oct 8 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc on Thursday said it expects a higher pre-tax profit margin for the just-ended third quarter than it had previously forecast.

The Chicago-based airline said its pre-tax margin will be between 16 percent and 17 percent, compared with a prior forecast of between 13.5 percent and 15.5 percent. It also narrowed its outlook for a decline in passenger unit revenue, now seeing a decline between 5.5 percent and 6 percent, compared with prior guidance of a drop between 5 percent and 7 percent. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)