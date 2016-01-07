FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Airlines fined $2.75 mln over treatment of disabled, tarmac delays
#Market News
January 7, 2016 / 10:22 PM / 2 years ago

United Airlines fined $2.75 mln over treatment of disabled, tarmac delays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said it fined United Airlines $2.75 million on Thursday for breaking rules protecting air travelers with disabilities and prohibiting long tarmac delays.

The airline, part of United Continental Holdings Inc , was also ordered not to break those rules in future, the department said in a statement.

“It is our duty to ensure that travelers with disabilities have access to the services they need, and that when significant tarmac delays happen, travelers are not left on the plane,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander

