United Airlines computers down, flights delayed

July 8 (Reuters) - United Airlines computer systems were down Wednesday morning, delaying flights from airports across the United States, according to posts on Twitter.

United Continental Holdings Inc said in a statement only that it had experienced a “network connectivity issue” that it was working to resolve. According to flight tracking website FlightAware, some 55 flights on the Chicago-based airline were delayed Wednesday morning. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)