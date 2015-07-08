FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Airlines computers down, flights delayed
July 8, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

United Airlines computers down, flights delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - United Airlines computer systems were down Wednesday morning, delaying flights from airports across the United States, according to posts on Twitter.

United Continental Holdings Inc said in a statement only that it had experienced a “network connectivity issue” that it was working to resolve. According to flight tracking website FlightAware, some 55 flights on the Chicago-based airline were delayed Wednesday morning. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

