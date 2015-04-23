FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Airlines likely will use cash for stock buybacks, fuel hedging - CFO
April 23, 2015

United Airlines likely will use cash for stock buybacks, fuel hedging - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc likely will use some of its free cash to finish a $1 billion share buyback program this year and add jet fuel hedge positions for 2016, Chief Financial Officer John Rainey said Thursday during a call with investors.

Rainey also said it’s “reasonable” that the Chicago-based airline, which has $7 billion in unrestricted liquidity, will explore approving a dividend or additional share buybacks after finishing the current repurchase program. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

