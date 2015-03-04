United Airlines may look to hedge fuel two years out

March 4 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc is looking to lock in its fuel costs with new hedges that could last as long as two years, but first it would like to see oil prices stabilize, Chief Financial Officer John Rainey said in an interview.

U.S. airlines such as United have been burned after hedging against rising oil prices only to see prices fall, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars owed to counterparties on the winning side of the bets.

The recent oil glut, which pushed down global prices some 60 percent from a peak of about $115 per barrel in June, has prompted airlines including United to pay premiums to close out losing hedges. United said it still expects $701 million in hedge losses this year.

But with prices shooting up about $10 to around $60 per barrel beginning in late January, Rainey said United is looking to place new hedges in case prices soar again.

“Sixty dollars is an attractive price. It’s just that you really can’t place a hedge outside of this period for $60,” Rainey said in an interview on Monday, noting that the price of oil in the longer term is now higher than the price for the near-term and that options have gone up in price.

“Seventy dollars is an attractive price too, but we want to be fairly prudent with how we spend our money on hedging. ... We really want to see the market settle a little bit,” he said.

“Fuel’s got to go up $20 from where it is today to make money on that hedge,” he said, referring to a $10 option. “So it’s not that attractive.”

Fuel typically represents a third of airlines’ total operating costs. Overall, the plunge in oil prices has benefited airlines. Rainey said that every $1 drop in the price per barrel lowers the carrier’s operating expenses by about $93 million, excluding the impact of hedge losses.

While companies often cover just several months of their fuel consumption with hedges at a given time, Rainey said United could benefit from a position that lasts longer.

“We would look out as far as probably two years,” he said.

However, he cautioned that some analysts say oil prices could drop further.

“I‘m not one to ... guess and try to pick the bottom of the market, but there were people that told me to hedge at $95 and at $85 and at $75,” Rainey said. “More than anything, I‘m looking for some stability.” (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)