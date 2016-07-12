FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United to write off $264 mln as Newark landing slots lose value
July 12, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

United to write off $264 mln as Newark landing slots lose value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc expects to write off a quarter billion dollars in assets because a decision by U.S. regulators to allow more take-offs and landings in Newark, New Jersey, has diminished the value of United's slots there, the airline said on Tuesday.

United, the No.3 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, said it will record a non-cash charge of $412 million in the second quarter, or $264 million after income taxes, associated with its slots at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The charge follows a recent decision by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to allow more flights to take off and land at Newark because airport congestion had eased. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)

