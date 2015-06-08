FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Airlines: unit rev to fall in lower half of previous guidance
June 8, 2015 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

United Airlines: unit rev to fall in lower half of previous guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc said on Monday that quarterly passenger revenue per available seat mile, which measures sales relative to the capacity and distance of its flights, will fall in the bottom half of its previous guidance.

The Chicago-based airline forecast in a news release that PRASM in the second quarter will fall between 5 and 6 percent from a year ago, compared with earlier guidance of a 4 to 6 percent drop.

This fall was “primarily as a result of foreign exchange impact and revenue pressure related to lower oil prices,” said United, which has a hub in the U.S. oil industry’s Houston home.

“In addition, yields from domestic bookings (made close to customers’ travel dates) and revenue from oil-related corporate accounts have both softened compared to prior guidance,” it said. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Miami; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

