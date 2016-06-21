FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
United expects $3.1 billion a year from no-frills airfare, fewer delays
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

United expects $3.1 billion a year from no-frills airfare, fewer delays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc on Tuesday said it would generate billions more per year from initiatives including no-frills fares it will sell to air travelers and that a key revenue measure would not fall as much as previously forecast for the second quarter.

United, the third-largest U.S. airline by passenger traffic, said it expected an extra $3.1 billion in operating income per year by 2018 from the ongoing initiatives, which include steps to delay fewer flights and win back corporate customers from rivals. It also said passenger unit revenue would fall between 6.5 percent and 7.5 percent from a year earlier, compared with prior expectations for a decline of as much as 8.5 percent. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.