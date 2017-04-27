By Chris Kenning
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO At least 10 major U.S. airports say
their rules prevent security officers from physically removing
passengers from airplanes unless a crime is committed, meaning
they would normally avoid incidents such as the one involving
the passenger dragged off a United Airlines flight in
Chicago.
The April 9 incident sparked global outrage when images of a
Vietnamese-American doctor being dragged through the aisle with
blood on his face flooded social media and threw United into a
public relations crisis.
Officials at 10 of the busiest U.S. airports - in Atlanta,
Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, Denver, San Francisco, Las Vegas
and Miami - said airport police would not physically remove a
passenger from a plane over a seat dispute.
“In a case like this, if it’s not a criminal matter, we
don't involve ourselves,” said Michael Rodriguez, a spokesman
with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, which is responsible
for security at McCarran International Airport.
The passenger, David Dao, flying home to Louisville, refused
to surrender his seat to make room for United crew members and
was forcibly removed by aviation police at O'Hare International
Airport.
His attorney said he ended up with a concussion, missing
teeth and broken nose. United Airlines initially blamed Dao but
later apologized for its handling of the incident.
United Chief Executive Oscar Munoz said the company would no
longer use law enforcement officers to remove passengers from
overbooked flights.
United on Thursday said after reviewing the incident that
using law enforcement when there was no safety or security issue
was a failure and called the incident a "defining moment."
Security officials at other major airports said they had
reviewed their rules and found them sufficient, with no need to
amend them to avoid similar situations. Others said they had
sent reminders to officers to avoid getting involved in such
cases.
New York’s Port Authority Police, which patrol LaGuardia,
JFK International and Newark Liberty International airports,
reminded officers that in cases of overbooking they "will not
assist in the physical removal of the passenger from the flight
to accommodate the airline’s request,” said Joe Pentangelo, Port
Authority police spokesman.
Atlanta airport officers also would not have boarded the
plane as O'Hare's police did, said Lane Hagan, airport precinct
commander with the Atlanta Police Department, which oversees
security at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, America's
busiest airport.
The view was echoed by all airports contacted by Reuters,
although most would not comment on the United incident.
"It couldn’t just be, ‘Oh, we have an overbooked flight,’”
said Doug Yakel, spokesman at San Francisco International
Airport.
Chicago Department of Aviation officials have said the
incident is under investigation and declined to comment. They
have not discussed the incident in detail, citing pending
litigation.
According to a report released on Monday by the city, which
is in charge of airport security, the three officers involved
said Dao became combative after they unsuccessfully tried to
persuade him to leave.
However, at a Chicago City Council committee meeting this
month, Deputy Commissioner of Security Jeff Redding said
department policy calls for its officers not to board planes to
handle customer service issues.
Ordering a passenger who is not causing trouble to leave the
plane so another person can take their seat would not constitute
a lawful order, said John Banzhaf, a law professor at George
Washington University who has followed the United case closely.
A carrier's need for seats is not among more than a dozen
reasons that allows the airline to remove an already-seated
passenger, he said.
“Law enforcement should not become involved unless it
appears there is a danger to the safety or health of passengers,
crew or the airplane,” Banzhaf said.
(Additional reporting by Laila Kearney and Gina Cherelus in New
York)