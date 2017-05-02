WASHINGTON May 2 United Airlines Chief Executive Oscar Munoz will tell the U.S. Congress on Tuesday he is taking responsibility for a series of failures that led to the April 9 forced removal of a passenger from a Chicago airplane that prompted worldwide condemnation.

Munoz apologized for the incident in written testimony. He cited four areas in which United should have acted differently. "Most importantly our employees did not have the authority to do what was right for our customers and for our company," he said in the testimony. "As CEO that is my responsibility."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)