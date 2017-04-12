NEW YORK, April 12 United Airlines Chief
Executive Officer Oscar Munoz said the company would not use law
enforcement officers to remove overbooked passengers from
aircraft in the wake of a video that showed a forcible removal
of a Chicago passenger on Sunday.
Munoz told ABC News that the problem resulted from a "system
failure" that prevented employees from using "common sense" in
the situation. He said he had no plans to resign over the
incident that has drawn condemnation around the world. Munoz
profusely apologized to the passenger, his family, passengers,
the airline's customers. "This can never, will never happen
again," he said.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)