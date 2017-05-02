By David Shepardson and Alana Wise
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK May 2 United Airlines Inc
executives will visit Capitol Hill on Tuesday to face
lawmakers' questions about the forcible removal of a passenger
on an overbooked flight last month, an incident that provoked
international outrage.
United Chief Executive Oscar Munoz's appearance before the
U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will test
how the Republican-led Congress addresses company misconduct at
a time of sweeping deregulation in Washington. Republicans
largely back President Donald Trump's push to undo industry
rules and regulations they say hamper business growth.
Joining Munoz at the hearing will be United President Scott
Kirby as well as executives from American Airlines,
Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines and a
consumers' union consultant.
The executives will be grilled on the growing consumer anger
directed at airlines, which came to a head when Dr. David Dao
was dragged from a United flight at a Chicago airport on April 9
to make room for crew members on the aircraft.
It is the chance to learn "what is being done to improve
service for the flying public," Committee Chairman Bill Shuster,
a Republican, said in a statement.
Representative Rick Larsen, the top Democrat on the House
panel's aviation subcommittee, told Reuters he expected it to be
"very pointed" and that executives should anticipate "pretty
rough" questions.
United last week reached a settlement with the 69-year-old
Dao, whose removal prompted intense public backlash when fellow
passengers released video online showing aviation police
dragging him down the aisle as passengers cried out and gasped
at his bloodied face.
United also changed its policies by offering passengers who
give up their seats up to $10,000 and by reducing overbooked
flights. The airline has promised to no longer call on law
enforcement officers to deny ticketed passengers their seats.
Southwest said last week it would end overbooking
altogether.
Airline executives are expected at Tuesday's hearing to
outline specific actions they have taken or will take to try to
prevent future incidents such as the one on the United flight,
congressional aides said.
A U.S. Senate panel will hold a separate hearing on
Thursday.
RELAXING AIRLINE REGULATIONS
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the president would
not, at this point, weigh in on whether new airline regulations
are needed.
"I'll leave it up to Congress to decide whether it's
appropriate to address this legislatively. Once there was a
piece of legislation, then we could have an opportunity to weigh
in," Spicer said on Monday.
But it is unclear how any new legislation would square with
Trump's deregulatory push.
Shortly after he took office, Trump directed federal
agencies to do away with two old regulations for every new one.
He asked airline executives in February to identify regulatory
hurdles.
The Trump administration in March halted public comment on a
Obama-era move to probe some airlines' prevention of various
travel websites from showing their fares and whether to require
greater transparency about baggage fees along with quoted fares.
The administration is also extending the compliance date by
one year for a new regulation requiring reporting of data for
mishandled baggage and wheelchairs in aircraft cargo
compartments.
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, through a spokeswoman,
declined to comment on whether the United incident would prompt
any regulatory changes. Her department said earlier this month
it was investigating the matter.
Congressman Peter DeFazio, the top Democrat on the House
committee holding Tuesday's hearing, said it was "way too early"
to know if the voluntary policy changes announced by United are
permanent.
Larsen said new airline regulations were not yet under
discussion but that if carriers did not make a firm commitment
to improve customer service, then "the options for legislation
open."
