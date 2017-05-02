WASHINGTON U.S. lawmakers threatened United
Airlines and other U.S. carriers on Tuesday with
legislation aimed at improving customer service after a
passenger was hauled down the aisle of an overbooked flight last
month.
The House of Representatives transportation committee held a
hearing for top airline executives to testify, and to determine
how Congress might respond to policies that can adversely affect
passengers. In April, David Dao, 69, was dragged from a United
flight at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport after he
refused to give up his seat to help make room for crew members.
At the hearing, United Chief Executive Oscar Munoz
repeatedly apologized for the removal of Dao, with whom the
airline reached a settlement last week for an undisclosed sum.
"In that moment for our customers and our company we failed,
and so as CEO, at the end of the day, that is on me," Munoz
said. "This has to be a turning point."
Munoz was joined at the hearing by United President Scott
Kirby and executives from American Airlines, Southwest
Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
American Airlines experienced its own public relations
fiasco last month when a passenger video went viral, showing a
woman on a plane in tears holding a child in her arms and
another at her side after an encounter with a flight attendant
over a baby stroller.
"Clearly what happened was wrong," said Kerry Philipovitch,
the airline's senior vice president of customer experience, at
the hearing.
Many lawmakers fly weekly to and from Washington, D.C., and
they took the opportunity to recount the frustrations customers
routinely face, including complicated booking systems, confusing
fees, long waits and unexplained flight delays.
"We all know it's a terrible experience," said
Representative Michael Capuano, a Democrat from Massachusetts,
throwing his arms in the air in frustration. "Some charge fees
for baggage, some charge fees for oxygen, who knows?"
The White House has not weighed in on whether new rules are
needed to respond to airline customer service issues, and it was
unclear how quickly Congress might move, if at all.
"If airlines don't get their act together, we are going to
act; it is going to be one size fits all," said Bill Shuster,
chairman of the House of Representatives' transportation
committee. "Seize this opportunity because if you don't, we're
going to come, and you're not going to like it."
After the hearing, Munoz said the message that change was
needed was loud and clear.
"I think the sense in the room was one of an admonition to
get your collective stuff together," Munoz told reporters at the
Capitol as he attempted to leave by a side door. The alternative
is to face additional legislation, "which I think is fair," he
added.
United has changed its policies by reducing overbooked
flights and offering passengers who give up their seats up to
$10,000.
Airlines have said they routinely overbook flights because a
small percentage of passengers do not show up.
United has promised to no longer call on law enforcement
officers to remove ticketed passengers from their seats except
in situations involving security or safety.
At the hearing, Munoz defended the policy of overbooking,
saying it helps the airline better serve passengers. But
American Airlines said it would not end the practice.
Alaska Airlines told the committee it was considering
changing its overbooking policy.
Southwest said last week it would upgrade its reservation
system and change its cancellation policy to end overbooking
altogether.
"We are not going to go broke, I promise you that," said Bob
Jordan, executive vice president at Southwest, at the hearing.
Jordan said the airline expected the change to reduce the
incidence of customers being denied boarding by about 80
percent.
Delta Air Lines declined to testify. In a statement,
the airline said it was working with individual members of
Congress on customer service issues.
SEAT Act
In March, a group of prominent Democrats including Senate
Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reintroduced a bill called the
SEAT Act to force airlines to expand seat size and legroom. They
hope to attach it to legislation that has to be approved by
Sept. 30.
Airlines have opposed previous efforts to mandate seat size
and space, warning it would result in higher fares.
Democratic Representative Elizabeth Esty of Connecticut told
the major airlines that their customer service issues suggested
there was not enough competition.
"If the market were functioning well, this never could have
happened," Esty said.
The Transportation Department on Tuesday issued a report
that the U.S. airline industry made $13.5 billion in net profits
in 2016.
Republican Duncan Hunter, who takes the only direct San
Diego-Washington flight weekly when Congress is in session, said
it was a "joke" to suggest there was competition.
"Why do you hate the American people?" he asked,
semi-seriously. "I was going to ask how much do you hate the
American people but I'm not going to ask that."
Representative Brian Babin, a conservative Republican from
Texas, said he did not generally support government regulations
but flying is now a "very onerous task" and "something has got
to be done in terms of customer service with some of you
airlines."
