United Airlines 4th-qtr profit falls short of expectations
January 22, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

United Airlines 4th-qtr profit falls short of expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc said on Thursday that its profit was $28 million last quarter, falling short of analysts’ estimates.

The Chicago-based airline earned $461 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, excluding $433 million in special costs largely from settling losing fuel hedges and from a voluntary buyout for flight attendants. Analysts estimated, on average, the airline would earn $1.22 per diluted share, excluding certain special items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

