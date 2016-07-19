FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
United Air tops profit estimates, plans $2 bln buyback
July 19, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

United Air tops profit estimates, plans $2 bln buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc on Tuesday reported lower second-quarter profit that beat analysts' expectations as aircraft routing and engine usage helped it save on fuel.

The company also said it would buy back $2 billion of its stock.

The No. 3 U.S. airline by passenger traffic earned $588 million in the second quarter. Excluding items such as airport assets that lost value, profit fell 32 percent to $863 million, or $2.61 per share. Analysts on average had estimated earnings of $2.56 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Richard Chang)

