FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
United earnings match forecasts, apologizes again for dragging incident
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 4 months ago

United earnings match forecasts, apologizes again for dragging incident

Alana Wise

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc on Monday released first-quarter earnings that matched analysts' expectations on several key measures, and again apologized for the forceful removal of a passenger from a flight last week.

The parent company of United Airlines, the U.S. industry's third-largest by passenger traffic, reported earnings of 41 cents per share, excluding special items, beating analysts' consensus forecast of 38 cents.

Revenue of $8.4 billion was up 2.7 percent year-over-year, slightly above the average estimate of $8.38 billion.

"In the first quarter of 2017, our financial and operational performance gives us a lot of confidence about the foundation we are building. It is obvious from recent experiences that we need to do a much better job serving our customers," Chief Executive Oscar Munoz said in a statement.

United is recovering from a public relations debacle after a passenger, Dr. David Dao, was dragged from his seat off the plane in O'Hare International Airport to make space for crew members.

"The incident that took place aboard Flight 3411 has been a humbling experience, and I take full responsibility. This will prove to be a watershed moment for our company, and we are more determined than ever to put our customers at the center of everything we do," Munoz said.

United shares rose 2.46 percent after closing 1.7 percent higher at $70.77.

Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Richard Chang

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.