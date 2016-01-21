United Continental quarterly profit misses expectations

Jan 20 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit that was below analysts’ expectations.

United, the second-largest U.S. airline by capacity, earned $823 million in the fourth quarter. Excluding special items, it doubled profit to $934 million, or $2.54 per diluted share. Analysts, on average, expected United to earn about $959 million excluding special items, or $2.58 per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)