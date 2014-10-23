FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Continental's profit surges as costs fall
October 23, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

United Continental's profit surges as costs fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc’s quarterly profit surged about 144 percent, helped by lower fuel and maintenance costs.

The airline’s total operating costs fell 3.6 percent to $9.37 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Net income rose to $924 million, or $2.37 per share, in the quarter from $379 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 3.3 percent to $10.56 billion. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

