January 27, 2016 / 12:06 AM / 2 years ago

Two United Airlines investors raise stakes to influence company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc on Tuesday said two investment firms have raised their stakes in the airline to engage it on issues ranging from board composition to capital structure and enhancing shareholder value.

United, the second-largest U.S. airline by capacity, said Altimeter Capital Management LP has increased its ownership to 3.1 percent, while PAR Investment Partners LP has taken a 2.4 percent stake.

United’s stock has fallen almost 36 percent in the past year amid sinking unit revenue and its new chief executive taking medical leave after an October heart attack.

“We actively engage in dialogue with our shareholders and welcome their constructive suggestions and feedback,” a spokeswoman for the airline said after the news.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Tom Brown

