Boeing still to lift 737 output after United fleet changes

SEATTLE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Tuesday it sees no impact on its plans to increase production of 737 jetliners to 57 a month because of fleet changes United Continental Holdings announced earlier in the day.

United's orders for 61 Boeing 737-700 jetliners "will switch over to MAXs on the order book when (the order is) finalized," Boeing spokesman Doug Alder told Reuters in an email, referring to the newer 737 MAX jetliner that United plans to buy. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott, Editing by Franklin Paul)