a year ago
United clinches long-sought deal with flight attendants union
June 24, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

United clinches long-sought deal with flight attendants union

Jeffrey Dastin

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc has reached a deal with union negotiators for the first contract in its history that covers all flight attendants at the company, the union said Friday, a breakthrough after labor protests and years of talks.

The deal still requires the approval of leaders of United's unit of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, before it formally becomes a "tentative agreement." It will then go to more than 20,000 in-flight crew for a final vote.

Details of the terms have yet to be disclosed. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

