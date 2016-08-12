FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United flight attendants approve first joint contract in company history
August 12, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

United flight attendants approve first joint contract in company history

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Flight attendants at United Continental Holdings Inc voted to approve a contract that will hike wages between 18 percent and 31 percent this September, their union said on Friday.

Some 53 percent of those who voted approved the deal, which will mark the first labor contract in the company's history to cover flight attendants from both United and Continental, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said in a news release. The airlines merged in 2010. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

