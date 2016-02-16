FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAL workers reject United Airlines' final offer, vote to strike
February 16, 2016 / 7:11 PM / 2 years ago

UAL workers reject United Airlines' final offer, vote to strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Mechanics working in United Airlines’ bargaining unit voted to reject the airline’s “final” offer terms and have authorized a strike pending approval of the U.S. National Mediation Board, the union representing the workers said.

Over 93 percent of the mechanics voted against the company’s offer, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said in a statement.

There are over 9,000 mechanics in the bargaining unit, Teamsters said. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

