UAW workers at large GM plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana, OK new union pact

DETROIT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - United Auto Workers members at the General Motors Co truck plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana, approved a new four-year contract by a wide margin, said the president of the local union hall on Thursday morning.

The vote was 1,839 to 1,311 at the plant, which makes GM pickup trucks, said Brian Hartman, president of the plant local.

Fort Wayne joined large plants in Wentzville, Missouri, and Spring Hill, Tennessee, which approved the new contract on Wednesday night. At Wentzville and Spring Hill, at least 60 percent of workers favored the deal, local media and social media posts show. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)