#Market News
October 28, 2015 / 10:36 PM / 2 years ago

GM promises additional U.S. investment to secure 3,300 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - General Motors Co has promised the United Auto Workers union it will invest an additional $1.9 billion in its U.S. factories to secure 3,300 union jobs, and pay higher wages and bonuses under a proposed four-year contract.

GM will also pay bonuses of up to $8,000 to nearly 53,000 UAW workers once they ratify the agreement, according to details of the GM-UAW contract released Wednesday. The deal also provides for 4,000 UAW workers to get $60,000 early retirement packages.

The contract will give raises to both veteran and recently hired union workers at the automaker’s U.S. operations. Veteran UAW workers at GM have not had an hourly pay increase in a decade, but should get 3 percent base wage hikes in two of the four years of the new pact, if it is ratified. Veterans will get lump sum payments the other two years.

Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Richard Chang

