Nigeria's UBA says 9-month pretax profit down 2 pct
#Financials
October 24, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 3 years ago

Nigeria's UBA says 9-month pretax profit down 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s United Bank for Africa (UBA) said on Friday its nine-month pretax profit declined to 42.54 billion naira ($258.4 million), down 2.02 percent from a year earlier.

Gross earnings at the top-tier lender rose to 210.71 billion naira in the period to Sept. 30, however, up from 188.02 billion naira in the same period of last year, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. (1 US dollar = 164.65 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Jane Baird)

