LAGOS, July 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s United Bank for Africa (UBA) said on Friday its half-year pretax profit fell to 28.89 billion Nigerian naira ($178.4 million), down 13 percent from 33.25 billion naira a year ago.

Gross earnings rose 8.7 percent to 138.32 billion naira during the six months to June 30, the top-tier lender said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.9500 Nigerian Nairas) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Erica Billingham)