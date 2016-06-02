7th Circuit ruling on arbitration is a boon for Uber drivers - lawyers

Lawyers for Uber Technologies Inc drivers have urged a federal judge to reject a proposed settlement between the company and drivers in a separate class action, saying a recent U.S. appeals court ruling on class action waivers shows the plaintiffs could beat Uber's bid to send the case to arbitration.

Christopher Gansen of Gansen Law Group in Los Angeles on Tuesday asked U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco to scuttle the deal worth up to $100 million for 385,000 drivers in California and Massachusetts in light of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' May 26 ruling in Lewis v. Epic Systems Corp. Gansen represents drivers in a separate 2015 proposed class action claiming Uber unlawfully deprived them of workers' compensation payments.

