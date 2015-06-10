FTC commissioner says hotels, taxis must learn to roll with tech upstarts

(Reuters) - U.S. antitrust regulators are keeping an eye on hotel, taxi and other industries where digital rivals such as Airbnb and Uber have risen up to challenge powerful established interests, Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen told a conference convened by the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday.

The one-day conference focused on antitrust, consumer protection and other issues facing hundreds of new online companies that help people find others to do everything from ferrying children to putting together furniture.

