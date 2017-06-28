By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies said
it never told a self-driving car executive to download files
from his former employer, Alphabet Inc's Waymo unit,
according to a court filing in a contentious trade secret
lawsuit.
Alphabet's Waymo claimed in a lawsuit earlier this year that
Anthony Levandowski downloaded more than 14,000 confidential
files before leaving to set up a self-driving truck company,
which Uber acquired soon after.
Uber has fired Levandowski. He is not a defendant in the
case, but his actions, and what Uber executives knew about them,
are at the center of Waymo's lawsuit. Uber denies it used any of
Waymo's trade secrets. A trial is scheduled for October.
In a court filing on Wednesday, Uber said Levandowski's
downloads had nothing to do with his future employment at Uber.
"This is consistent with the complete lack of evidence that
such files exist at, or have ever been used by, Uber," the
company said.
Instead, Uber said it believes Levandowski took the files to
ensure an expected $120 million bonus payment from Waymo. Uber
did not detail how it believes the downloads would have helped
Levandowski accomplish that objective.
At one point while Uber was negotiating to buy Levandowski's
company, Levandowski told Uber executives including former CEO
Travis Kalanick that he found five discs in his home that
contained Google information.
"Kalanick emphatically told Levandowski that Uber did not
want any such information," Uber said in the court filing,
adding Levandowski said he destroyed the discs.
In a separate court filing, Waymo said the incident with the
discs proved Uber executives knew he possessed Google
information before he came to Uber.
"And even after finding out that he had Waymo materials in
his possession...Uber never took any steps to prohibit
Levandowski from using his 'treasure trove of files' in his work
at Uber," Waymo said.
Waymo also said it has not been able to review all the
correspondence Levandowski had with Uber executives. For
instance, Waymo said it could not find text messages from
Kalanick to Levandowski even though it did find messages from
Levandowski to Kalanick, "suggesting that the former were
deleted."
Uber had hoped Levandowski, one the most respected
self-driving engineers in Silicon Valley, would help the ride
services company catch up to rivals including Waymo, in the race
for self-driving technology.