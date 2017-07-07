By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO A U.S. judge on Friday ruled that
Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo must
disclose documents to attorneys representing Uber Technologies
Inc about Waymo's partnership with Lyft Inc, saying
the information could be important in Waymo's lawsuit accusing
Uber of stealing some of its trade secrets.
Waymo claimed in a lawsuit earlier this year that former
engineer Anthony Levandowski downloaded more than 14,000
confidential files before leaving to set up a self-driving truck
company, which Uber acquired soon after.
Uber denies it used any of Waymo's trade secrets. A trial is
scheduled for October.
Waymo and ride-hailing service Lyft, which is a competitor
to Uber, announced a partnership to get self-driving vehicles on
the roads earlier this year.
As part of its litigation defense, Uber requested documents
and other information about the deal from both Waymo and Lyft.
In a ruling on Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline
Scott Corley ordered Waymo to disclose due diligence documents
over the deal, saying Uber could use them to assess Waymo's
argument that it suffered monetary damages from Uber's actions.
Corley said Lyft did not have to produce any documents.
A Waymo spokesman did not have immediate comment on the
ruling.
Also on Friday, Waymo said it would dismiss three out of
four patent claims it had filed against Uber, while maintaining
one patent claim over a circuit for its laser technology.
U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who is overseeing the
case, had previously said Waymo's patent claims appeared
meritless.