FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uber signs Latin America tie-up with Slim's America Movil
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

Uber signs Latin America tie-up with Slim's America Movil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Uber Inc has teamed up with billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil telecoms company to bring its app, which allows users to summon a ride on their smartphones, to new customers in Latin America in a move it says could be a model for other regions.

Starting on Tuesday, the Uber app will go on millions of Android phones that use America Movil as their carrier, including 10 million in Mexico, Uber said in a statement.

Customers will get a 150 pesos ($10.64) discount on their first ride, and Uber drivers in Mexico will get discounts on packages with Telcel, America Movil’s wireless carrier in the country.

1 US dollar = 14.1020 Mexican peso Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.