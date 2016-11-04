FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
NLRB says opt-outs don't save Uber arbitration agreements
November 4, 2016 / 10:46 AM / 10 months ago

NLRB says opt-outs don't save Uber arbitration agreements

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board has told a federal appeals court that arbitration agreements signed by Uber Technologies Inc drivers were invalid despite being voluntary, a key issue in a series of lawsuits claiming the company misclassified drivers as independent contractors.

The board on Wednesday submitted an amicus brief to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals opposing Uber's bid to overturn a judge's decision that said the agreements were invalid in part because they barred drivers from pursuing claims as a class.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fKC6sx

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
