NLRB says opt-outs don't save Uber arbitration agreements

The National Labor Relations Board has told a federal appeals court that arbitration agreements signed by Uber Technologies Inc drivers were invalid despite being voluntary, a key issue in a series of lawsuits claiming the company misclassified drivers as independent contractors.

The board on Wednesday submitted an amicus brief to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals opposing Uber's bid to overturn a judge's decision that said the agreements were invalid in part because they barred drivers from pursuing claims as a class.

