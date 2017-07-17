FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2017 / 10:04 PM / an hour ago

Illinois judge sends another lawsuit by Uber drivers to arbitration

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Chicago is the latest to send claims by Uber Technologies Inc drivers who say they were misclassified as independent contractors to arbitration, after declining to weigh in on whether an agreement signed by the drivers was invalid.

U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso on Friday said that because an arbitrator must decide whether the drivers are contractors or employees, he could not rule on claims that a 2015 agreement Uber asked drivers to sign violated the National Labor Relations Act, since that law only applies to employees.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uCihLN

