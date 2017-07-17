Illinois judge sends another lawsuit by Uber drivers to arbitration

A federal judge in Chicago is the latest to send claims by Uber Technologies Inc drivers who say they were misclassified as independent contractors to arbitration, after declining to weigh in on whether an agreement signed by the drivers was invalid.

U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso on Friday said that because an arbitrator must decide whether the drivers are contractors or employees, he could not rule on claims that a 2015 agreement Uber asked drivers to sign violated the National Labor Relations Act, since that law only applies to employees.

