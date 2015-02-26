FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 26, 2015 / 7:41 PM / 3 years ago

Uber suspends operations in Boise, Idaho

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ride service Uber said on Thursday it is suspending its operations in Boise, Idaho, after reaching an impasse in negotiations with city leaders over new regulations.

“Steep and growing costs that come from offering thousands of free rides combined with unworkable and onerous regulations being proposed by the City leave Uber no other choice than to suspend operations in Boise for the foreseeable future,” the company said in a blog post. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler)

